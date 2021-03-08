Over the years, we've witnessed a few of the greatest artists combine their talents to create highlight moments in hip-hop history. Kanye West and Jay-Z linked up for Watch The Throne. Drake and Future released What A Time To Be Alive. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne went to each other's worlds on ColleGrove. 21 Savage and Offset got in their bag with the Metro Boomin-produced Without Warning. Are we witnessing the first steps for the next great hip-hop collaboration project?



Prince Williams, Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

With NBA All-Star Weekend in the rearview mirror, a number of the rap industry's biggest stars were tapped to make appearances at the various parties happening around Atlanta. Lil Baby had a larger part in the weekend's festivities, bricking nearly everything he put up in a game against Quavo and Jack Harlow, but perhaps this latest tease could mark a bounceback from one of Atlanta's biggest rappers right now.

Posting a picture of himself at a party with Lil Durk over the weekend, Lil Baby teased a future collaborative project between himself and the Chicago talent. "Aye y'all tell @lildurk let's drop the tape f*cc," he wrote as his caption, revealing that a mixtape from himself and Smurk either already exists, or is in the works.



Instagram

Obviously, with both of these rappers being some of the most popular in the world right now, this is an announcement that will excite millions of hip-hop fans. Hopefully, there's some truth to this because this could be something incredible.

Do you want a tape from Baby and Durk?