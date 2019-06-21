mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Baby & Future Head "Out The Mud" On New Joint Single

Alex Zidel
June 21, 2019 09:48
Out The Mud
Lil Baby Feat. Future

Lil Baby returns with a new single featuring Future.


This month, we were gifted a brand new Future project with Save Me impacting streaming services a few weeks ago. We've been waiting to hear from Lil Baby in 2019 after he had such a successful campaign last year. The young superstar teamed up with Gunna for much of the year but now, he's focused on making a name for himself. Instead of leaning on his best friend, Baby looks to another Atlanta general on "Out The Mud," the new single he dropped last night.

Lil Baby told us earlier this week that we can be expecting a brand new cut from him and Pluto, making the announcement on his Instagram Story. As you would expect from the title, the song details a struggle that both Baby and Future have experienced, working their asses off to finally make it out of the projects. Now that they're both financially successful, they can treat themselves to the finer things in life: fancy cars, flashy watches, and everything else that comes with fame.

This is one of the first times we've heard Lil Baby in the last few months and it's got us excited to hear how he follows up Street Gossip. What do you make of "Out The Mud?"

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm in the Phantom with the stars, feel like Fabo
I got million dollar stars on my payroll 
I feel like you different once you make it out the mud
Got a brand new Richard, I can't wait to hold it up

