Lil Baby had a hell of a year in 2018. His collaborative work with Gunna netted him a few candidates for Song of the Year and his solo work on Harder Than Ever earned him some serious praise from hip-hop heads around the world. One year later, the project is still in rotation but the Atlanta rapper is looking set on rolling out his next body of work soon. We haven't heard from him in a while but that's probably because he's been so hard at work in the studio. We're about to get one of his first 2019 offerings though because, on his Instagram story, he just announced that he's teaming up with Future for a brand new single.

Announcing the new cut on social media, Lil Baby told fans to expect a collaboration between himself and big Fewtch sometime this week. The track will be called "Out The Mud" and is one of the first collaborations between both rappers.

At the beginning of this year, Future called Lil Baby one of the GOATs of trap music right now. It will be interesting to see what these two came up with in the studio and if a project announcement will be coupled with the release. Are you excited?