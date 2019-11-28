Fans are awaiting the premiere of Love & Hip Hop New York's upcoming season because they've watched as some of the drama has unfolded on social media. VH1 has gathered quite a cast for its tenth season as members from early seasons are making a return to the hit reality television show. People like Chrissy Lampkin and Tahiry haven't shown their faces on the series for years, so it will be interesting to see what they add to the mix.



Things previously heated up as Rich Dollaz and Safaree Samuels almost came to blows during the reunion over Safaree's relationship with Erica Mena. Since that time the happy couple has gotten married and are expecting their first child together, so we're sure that Rich no longer harbors ill-will. While there were dramatic storylines last season, the resurgence of familiar faces who took a break from Love & Hip Hop New York is sure to fuel new fires of old beefs.

"I'm not here to be disrespectful," Chrissy said to Juelz Santana's wife Kimbella in the clip. "But I'm not here to be disrespected." Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are no longer together, and while fans were rooting for the proud parents to make their relationship work, they weren't able to keep things going. On LHHNY's new season, we see the return of Joe's ex Tahiry, a woman that he was with for years and who held him down during his dark times.

"I'm hearing that your ex is back around," Cyn says in the trailer for the show. "I'm not the one to play with." Meanwhile, in another scene, Tahiry makes it clear: "Can't nobody check me on who I can be friends with!" Erica seems to have a few questions for Safaree about whether or not he's been creeping around on her, while Chrissy and Yandy Smith go head-to-head in a heated argument. Watch the clip VH1 updated on their site on Tuesday and make sure to tune in to Love & Hip Hop New York Season 10 on December 16.