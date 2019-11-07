Joe Budden became a media mogul in the last few years but he did have a little stint on Love & Hip-Hop. However, even before joining the VH1 show, he already put his business out in the world with Joe Budden TV. The rapper's relationship drama with Tahiry and day-to-day life were captured on his YouTube vlog.



Brian Ach/Getty Images

Although things are going great for Joe Budden, he will be joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop for season 10. Not only that, but the messiness of his last two relationships will follow him onto the show. Cyn Santana and Tahiry have also joined the cast of the VH1 reality show. It won't take very long for the jokes to start rolling and truthfully, can you blame anyone? It's one thing to have both of your exes back in the fold together but on Love & Hip-Hop... That will surely get messy quickly.

Earlier this year, after Joe and Cyn announced their split, it was rumored that they only broke up for a Love & Hip Hop plotline. Whether or not there's validity to that hasn't been clear but clearly, everyone involved has secured a bag over the relationship trouble.

Now, Joe Budden has been on the show in the past, both when in relationships with Cyn Santana and Tahiry Jose. He's not the only L&HH alum that will be starring in the new season. Jim Jones has also joined the cast along with Krissy Lampkins.

Peep some of the reactions below.