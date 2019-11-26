Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels have had a year filled with celebrations between their wedding and their pregnancy. In October, the couple got married and shortly after, they threw an extravagant gender reveal party. Pink fireworks shot into the sky to inform the newlyweds that they had a baby girl on the way. The luxurious displays of pink were taken to the next level at their baby shower that took place on Saturday (Nov. 25).

The affair was held at Newark's Loft Life venue and event planner, Nevaeh-Leh, decorated it in accordance with its "Baby Met Gala" theme. This entailed custom pillows with photos of the soon-to-be parents on them, a massive cake and a personalized floor. Of course, the whole place was drenched in pink lighting.

In an Instagram post, Mena detailed the wild story of how her dress for the evening was made that same day, starting at 5 AM! Considering how intricate the Karen Sabag-designed dress looks, it's hard to believe it came together that quickly. She wore a flowing pink gown - matching her pink-dyed hair - with feathers and a sleeve adorned with crystals and pearls. Mena shouted out her Love & Hip Hop: New York co-star, Remy Ma, for ensuring the dress was ready on time.

The celebrations took an unexpected turn when Safaree switched into a white suit to perform a Michael Jackson-inspired dance routine. He mimicked the iconic "Smooth Criminal" music video right down to the anti-gravity move. Who knew he had it in him?

While Mena's photos and video recaps provide a glimpse of the baby shower, you will likely be able to see more of it on the next season of LHHNY, which premieres on December 16.