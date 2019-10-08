There are very few things on television that are as messy as Love & Hip-Hop. Now, the VH1 show has often been a place where people get a better/exaggerated look at the love lives of some of the biggest rappers. Joe Budden and his ex-girlfriend, Cyn Santana's relationship were displayed for the public to watch over the course of their time together, including when they welcomed their first son in the world together.

The two split up earlier this year, and just like Love & Hip-Hop, things got a bit messy between them. There have even been rumors that they broke up for some Love & Hip-Hop drama. However, Cyn has actually spoken out publicly for the first time about her side of the situation, revealing that the relationship wasn't entirely healthy for her.

"We didn't decide on anything. I did what was best for my mental health, for my peace, and for me and my son," she explained. "Basically, let's just sat that I'm probably the happiest that I've ever been. And that was probably the best decision I've made in my entire life in the 26-years I've been living on this earth. The best decision I made was leaving that relationship. And my son and I are amazing."

We've yet to hear a response from Joe Budden on the matter and it's unclear if he'll actually chime in. Check out the full video below.