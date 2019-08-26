Tommie Lee was known for her role on Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta since she joined the show just a few seasons back as Scrapp Deleon's lover. Of course, all kinds of drama broke out on the show and for Tommie, drama spilled out into her life when she was booked for child abuse. The 35-year-old recently explained the situation and how she would never hurt her daughter but had to lay down the discipline since her daughter was getting in lots of trouble at school.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"I’m the last person who’s going to hurt my kids," she said. “Everything in that report was untrue. Physical abuse is the last form of punishment for children in my household. I can count the times I had to be physical with my children on my hand because I could take their phone or put them on punishment. We have a good relationship.”

Now that the case has been dropped, Tommie has let her fans know of another life update revolving LHHATL and how she will not be returning for a new season. “No I am not nor will I ever return to love&hiphop so pls stop asking that error is dead! #tommies**t,” she wrote in on her Instagram story. “I’m much happier to not be under that umbrella it was misery and depression there.”

