Much has been said about Tommie Lee in the last few months. Last year, she was arrested after she barged into her child's classroom, smacked her with a purse, dragged her into the hallway and stuffed her into a locker. After a drunken court appearance and period where Tommie tried to use her mental health to get the court to go easier on her, the Love & Hip Hop star is officially off the hook and will not be serving any time in prison.

According to TMZ, the decision was made today to let Tommie Lee walk free. She was at risk of spending over fifty years in prison but she won't even be behind bars for one day... as long as she stays out of trouble. Tommie was sentenced today after pleading guilty to five charges, including first-degree cruelty to children, where a judge decided that she will be on probation for the next ten years. The reality star is being ordered to attend a residential recovery program as well.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

The terms of Tommie's probation restrict her from having any violent contact with a child, travelling outside of Georgia without written approval, and working on a set where drugs or alcohol are present.

While this is obviously great news for Tommie, ten years is a long time for her to stay out of trouble. Hopefully, she's able to fulfill the terms of her probation because even the smallest mistake could lead to her spending time in the slammer. The star is officially out of police custody.



Prince Williams/Getty Images