The five defendants that were accused of horrific slaying of 15-year-old boy Junior Guzman-Feliz have been found guilty on all counts. A Bronx jury convicted all five men on all counts including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, second-degree conspiracy and second-degree gang assault. Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, who prosecutors said was the one that fatally stabbed him in the neck, is among the five men convicted of Guzman-Feliz' death. Prosecutors said video surveillance revealed Martinez Estrella as the culprit who actually murdered the Guzman-Feliz.

Junior's murder case gained national attention last year after the video footage emerged online. Bronx natives such as Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez called for his justice. His horrifying murder video surfaced online which showed Guzman-Felix getting dragged out of a Bodega before being attacked with a machete. The murder of Guzman-Felix was the case of a mistaken identity. The defendants, who were identified as members of the Trinitarios subset "Los Sures," believed Junior, who police said has no gang ties whatsoever, was a member of a rival gang. Unfortunately, by the time they realized they had the wrong person it was too late.

Following Junior's murder, the NYPD launched a scholarship in his name. Bathgate Ave. and 183rd Street, the corner where he was murdered, was renamed "Lesandro Junior Guzman-Feliz Way" in February on his mother's birthday.

