LeBron James was spotted shoving a fan away who was attempting to get a picture with the Lakers star during an Usher concert, recently, sparking a massive debate on NBA Twitter regarding who was in the right.

"Lebron spotted being a normal human being and stiff arming a person running at him… just cuz he’s a celebrity doesn’t mean you can run up on him," one fan wrote, defending the four-time NBA Champion. "Check his demographics before you do that."



Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Another fan described the shove as being "literally assault."

In response to a user who claimed the fan was "Invading his space," a fan wrote, "What the hell are you talking about? I've been to a million live events and there is no such thing. I'm a Sixers season ticket holder and there is no space for me and my family when we're walking around."

LeBron is no stranger to controversy. Earlier in the day, James reflected on being boo'd by Warriors fans at Oracle Arena during his rookie year.

"Been getting boo’d for quite awhile now. I love this game!" he wrote in response to a clip of the fans' boos.

Check out Twitter's response to James' shove below.

