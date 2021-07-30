With LeBron James nearing the end of his career, the Los Angeles Lakers have been well aware of their situation and how their window to win a championship is coming to a close. As a result, they have been looking to make some big trades all while delivering yet another superstar to Los Angeles. With the Brooklyn Nets big three looking to win a title next season, the Lakers needed a big three of their own, and yesterday, they got it.

Russell Westbrook was officially traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and the 22nd overall pick in the draft. It was a blockbuster deal that sent shockwaves throughout the NBA, and for some fans, it doesn't seem real. Now, LeBron, Anthony Davis, and Westbrook will all get to play on the same team as one another, and it should prove to be quite the spectacle.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Last night, fans were waiting to see how LeBron would react to the big news. After all, some like to believe LeBron is the GM of the team, and as a result, they figured this trade had to be his doing. Eventually, LeBron did, indeed, react to the trade as he took to Instagram with a photoshopped post of Westbrook in a Lakers jersey. LeBron kept the caption short and sweet as he welcomed the former Washington Wizard to the Lakers organization.

It still remains to be seen how this trade will work out for the Lakers, however, it seems as though LeBron is fully on board, which is good news for the Lakers heading into next season.