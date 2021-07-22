LeBron James is one of the world's biggest superstars and his profile is growing more and more each year. As a megastar in the NBA, LeBron has received international acclaim although thanks to his recent appearance in Space Jam, he can also add movie star to his large list of achievements. Thanks to his name and his talents, LeBron has made a lot of money over the years and when it comes to endorsements, he has brought in hundreds of millions of dollars.

Just a couple of weeks ago, it was revealed that LeBron was on the verge of hitting a massive earnings milestone. That milestone was $1 billion in career earnings across both basketball and endorsements. Now, following his appearance in Space Jam, LeBron has finally reached the $1 billion mark, and he is the first NBA player to do so while still being an active player in the NBA.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

According to a new report from Yahoo! Sports, LeBron has made $330 million from his playing career and has earned over $700 million when it comes to endorsements. While LeBron's net worth isn't $1 billion, he is well on his way to getting himself closer to that feat, and there is no denying that he has amassed enough wealth to keep his family secure for multiple generations.

As far as his peers are concerned, there are only two players who are even remotely close to LeBron in terms of career earnings, and those men are Kevin Durant and Steph Curry. KD has made $580 million while Curry currently has $430 million.

Harry How/Getty Images

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what LeBron is able to do next.

