Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards in the entire league and while he is frequently criticized for his shooting ability, there is no denying that he is one of the hardest-working players in the NBA. He can get rebounds and assists at a monstrous clip, and when it comes to getting triple-doubles, he is the best to ever do it. Simply put, Westbrook is a machine and if you have him on your team, you are going to improve tremendously.

Just a couple of hours ago, rumors began to surface that the Los Angeles Lakers were close to a deal with the Washington Wizards that would send Westbrook to the city of angels. There were rumblings that this deal could come by tonight, although some fans were skeptical as to whether or not the Lakers could get it done.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers did, indeed, get it done as they have officially acquired Westbrook. In return, the Lakers will give up Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and the 22nd overall pick in this year's draft. From there, the Wizards will also give the Lakers a second overall pick in 2024 and 2028.

This is a move that gives the Los Angeles Lakers an official big three with Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis. While the fit may seem a bit off here, there is no denying that opposing teams are about to get seized up on defense.

Let us know what you think of the trade, in the comments below.