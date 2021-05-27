Russell Westbrook has been one of the best players in the Eastern Conference this season although he is still wildly disrespected by opposing fans. Perhaps the most obvious instance of this was last night as he was playing in Philadelphia in the first round of the NBA playoffs. While coming out of the game due to an injury, Westbrook had popcorn poured on him by a fan.

This ultimately enraged Westbrook and rightfully so. After all, no one wants to have popcorn poured all over their head, especially when they are in a vulnerable position. Since the incident, many have been trying to figure who the fan was, and now, even LeBron James is getting involved.

"By the way WE AS THE PLAYERS wanna see who threw that popcorn on Russ while he was leaving the game tonight with a injury!! There’s cameras all over arenas so there’s no excuse! Cause if the shoe was on the other foot..." LeBron wrote. Even Westbrook was livid about the whole thing as he said "The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the f*ck they want to do. It's just out of pocket.

Both players certainly have a point here as some NBA fans take one too many liberties while in the stands. At the end of the day, the players are human too, and treating them in this way should be grounds for a substantial ban from the arena in question.

Will Newton/Getty Images