Russell Westbrook has been one of the best all-around players in the NBA over the past few years. His ability to register triple-doubles is second to none and when paired with another superstar, he is always a huge force to be reckoned with. Unfortunately, he has had limited success over the past few years, and it's been a while since he found himself on a contending team.

He was traded to the Washington Wizards last season, and in the end, they lost in the first round to the Philadelphia 76ers. Since that time, fans have been wondering whether or not Westbrook would want to return to the team and run things back with a star like Bradley Beal.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Well, it appears as though Westbrook is on the verge of being traded as Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are closing in on a deal with the Wizards that would send Westbrook to L.A. The Lakers would be trading Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and the 22nd overall pick in exchange for the triple-double king.

The Lakers had been planning to use those assets on Buddy Hield, although they opted to change course and use them on Westbrook instead. The deal has yet to be finalized, although, at this point, it's looking like it could be done before the draft officially begins.

