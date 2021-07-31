LeBron James is easily one of the most hated athletes in the world, and it partly has to do with the fact that he is the biggest. When you excel at something, there are typically going to be a lot of haters that come with that. LeBron has seen this more than anyone in the entire NBA, and he's going to have to endure it all the way until he retires. Of course, as a professional athlete, LeBron has been able to filter out this hate all while allowing the energy to fuel him further.

When LeBron was first drafted into the league, he was heralded as the second-coming of Michael Jordan, and right away, this made fans defensive. He was consistently booed by opposing fanbases and despite all of it, he still managed to put up some godly numbers.

Harry How/Getty Images

Recently, a LeBron James fan account posted a throwback video to 2004 when LeBron had to play at the Oracle Arena in Oakland. In more recent history, LeBron has a storied history with Oracle fans, although, in 2004, the energy was still the same. Despite all of the boos, LeBron had a monstrous game that included 29 points.

LeBron caught wind of the throwback post and took to his own Twitter account where he explained that the boos are one of the things about basketball that he truly loves. "Been getting boo’d for quite awhile now. I love this game!" LeBron wrote.

Now, Oracle is no more as the Warriors are now operating out of San Francisco. Regardless, we're sure LeBron has both fond and not-so-fond memories of that historic arena.