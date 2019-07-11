LeBron James is one of the most influential people in sports so it shouldn't be a surprise that he's able to get some of the biggest stars in the world into the same room whenever he hosts a party. On Wednesday night, the ESPYs went down in Los Angeles and afterward, LeBron hosted the Uninterrupted party at Hollywood Athletic Club. There were a plethora of athletes in attendance including Megan Rapinoe, Patrick Mahomes, and Amanda Nunes. James also got to hang out with some of his best rapper friends as YG, 2 Chainz, and even Quavo were all in attendance.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for UNINTERRUPTED

The Los Angeles Lakers star got to take some epic photos with all of them and based on the names here, it must have been a pretty fun time. Living in Los Angeles has really helped LeBron with his ability to brand himself and throw parties such as this one.

Now that filming for Space Jam 2 has started, LeBron has gone full Hollywood mode so parties like this probably won't stop anytime soon. Even Anthony Davis was in attendance which is proof that the Lakers are gearing up for a huge season. If they can get past the Clippers, there won't be many other teams standing in their way.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for UNINTERRUPTED