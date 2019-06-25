Just 23 years ago, Michael Jordan starred alongside Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes roster in Space Jam. While the film doesn't exactly hold up, there has been a movement of people clamoring for a sequel with some of today's modern NBA talent. Of course, there is no one better to carry the Space Jam torch then LeBron James who is set to be the star of Space Jam 2. We have been reporting on the movie's development throughout the last few weeks, including the cast and even the court he'll be playing on.

Yesterday, LeBron had a moment of reflection on Twitter and shared just how excited he is about the filming process. You can tell the original movie was something he loved as a kid and hopes to live up to the expectation of the first film.

"Man this really just hit me! I’m really shooting Space Jam 2!!" LeBron wrote. "This is so surreal and doesn’t even make sense to me! Where I come from man and what I saw growing up this doesn’t add up to me!! I’m truly grateful and beyond blessed. This is CRAZINESS."

It is believed that LeBron went to the Los Angeles Lakers so he could be closer to these types of Hollywood opportunities. If this is true, it's great to see those goals coming to fruition.