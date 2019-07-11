The 2019 ESPYs have come and gone, but the party wasn't without its moments. Some of our favorite athletes came together at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate each other's accomplishments as a few hoped to take home a trophy or two of their own. For the second time this week, the United States Women's National Soccer Team took home a trophy as they won both the Women's World Cup and Best Team at the ESPYs.

Milwaukee Bucks star player Giannis Antetokounmpo recently was named the MVP at the NBA Awards, so it wasn't surprising that he was bestowed the trophies for Best Male Athlete and Best NBA Player. United States Women's National Soccer Team player Alex Morgan was named Best Female Athlete and was the only member of her team to win an award as a single person.

Best Female Tennis Player went to Serena Williams while Best WNBA Player was given to the Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart. There are also a number of "Best Moments" on the list, so make sure to check those out along with the other winners and let us know if the deserving players were recognized.

Meanwhile, the red carpet was abuzz with celebrities, including Russell Wilson, Ciara, Dwight Howard, Odell Beckham Jr., Sugar Ray Leonard, Lonzo Ball, Takeoff, Quavo, Usher, Stephon Gilmore, Paul Pierce, and many more.

Here's the full list of winners as provided by PEOPLE:

Best Male Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Best Female Athlete: Alex Morgan, USWNT

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Best Team: U.S. Women’s National Team, soccer

Best Game: Rams defeat Chiefs on Monday Night Football

Best Play: Katelyn Ohashi

Best Viral Sports Moment: Katelyn Ohashi

Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup

Best College Athlete: Zion Williamson, Duke men’s basketball

Best Record-breaking Performance: Saints’ Drew Brees becomes all-time passing leader

Best Esports Moment (Finals): Timothy “oLARRY” Anselimo returns to 2K League after surviving Jacksonville shooting

Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua

Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw and announces his Leukemia is in remission

Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Best NBA Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Best International Men’s Soccer Player: Lionel Messi, Argentina

Best International Women’s Soccer Player: Sam Kerr, Australia

Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer

Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams

Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka

Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson

Best Boxer: Canelo Álvarez

Best Bowler: Norm Duke

Best Jockey: Mike Smith

Best Driver: Kyle Busch, NASCAR

Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier

Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Nyjah Houston, United States, skateboard

Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim, United States, snowboard

Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Allysa Seely

Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mark Barr

Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, L.A. Galaxy

Best NWSL Player: Sam Kerr


Sugar Ray Leonard - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images


Odell Beckham Jr. - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images


Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Image


Russell Wilson & Ciara - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images


Laila Ali - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images


Dwight Howard - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images


Rob Gronkowski - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images


Paul Pierce - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images


Evander Kane - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images


Stephon Gilmore - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Image


Darren “DMo” Moore and Lonzo Ball - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images


Takeoff & Quavo of Migos - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images


Roman Reigns - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images


Giannis Antetokounmpo - Rich Fury/Getty Images


Women's National U.S. Soccer Team - Rich Fury/Getty Images