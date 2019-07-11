The 2019 ESPYs have come and gone, but the party wasn't without its moments. Some of our favorite athletes came together at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate each other's accomplishments as a few hoped to take home a trophy or two of their own. For the second time this week, the United States Women's National Soccer Team took home a trophy as they won both the Women's World Cup and Best Team at the ESPYs.

Milwaukee Bucks star player Giannis Antetokounmpo recently was named the MVP at the NBA Awards, so it wasn't surprising that he was bestowed the trophies for Best Male Athlete and Best NBA Player. United States Women's National Soccer Team player Alex Morgan was named Best Female Athlete and was the only member of her team to win an award as a single person.

Best Female Tennis Player went to Serena Williams while Best WNBA Player was given to the Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart. There are also a number of "Best Moments" on the list, so make sure to check those out along with the other winners and let us know if the deserving players were recognized.

Meanwhile, the red carpet was abuzz with celebrities, including Russell Wilson, Ciara, Dwight Howard, Odell Beckham Jr., Sugar Ray Leonard, Lonzo Ball, Takeoff, Quavo, Usher, Stephon Gilmore, Paul Pierce, and many more.

Here's the full list of winners as provided by PEOPLE:

Best Male Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks Best Female Athlete: Alex Morgan, USWNT Best Breakthrough Athlete: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Best Team: U.S. Women’s National Team, soccer Best Game: Rams defeat Chiefs on Monday Night Football Best Play: Katelyn Ohashi Best Viral Sports Moment: Katelyn Ohashi Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup Best College Athlete: Zion Williamson, Duke men’s basketball Best Record-breaking Performance: Saints’ Drew Brees becomes all-time passing leader Best Esports Moment (Finals): Timothy “oLARRY” Anselimo returns to 2K League after surviving Jacksonville shooting Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw and announces his Leukemia is in remission Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals Best NBA Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm Best International Men’s Soccer Player: Lionel Messi, Argentina Best International Women’s Soccer Player: Sam Kerr, Australia Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson Best Boxer: Canelo Álvarez Best Bowler: Norm Duke Best Jockey: Mike Smith Best Driver: Kyle Busch, NASCAR Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Nyjah Houston, United States, skateboard Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim, United States, snowboard Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Allysa Seely Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mark Barr Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, L.A. Galaxy Best NWSL Player: Sam Kerr



Sugar Ray Leonard - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



Odell Beckham Jr. - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Image



Russell Wilson & Ciara - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



Laila Ali - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



Dwight Howard - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



Rob Gronkowski - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



Paul Pierce - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



Evander Kane - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



Stephon Gilmore - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Image



Darren “DMo” Moore and Lonzo Ball - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



Takeoff & Quavo of Migos - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



Roman Reigns - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



Giannis Antetokounmpo - Rich Fury/Getty Images



Women's National U.S. Soccer Team - Rich Fury/Getty Images