The 2019 ESPYs have come and gone, but the party wasn't without its moments. Some of our favorite athletes came together at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate each other's accomplishments as a few hoped to take home a trophy or two of their own. For the second time this week, the United States Women's National Soccer Team took home a trophy as they won both the Women's World Cup and Best Team at the ESPYs.
Milwaukee Bucks star player Giannis Antetokounmpo recently was named the MVP at the NBA Awards, so it wasn't surprising that he was bestowed the trophies for Best Male Athlete and Best NBA Player. United States Women's National Soccer Team player Alex Morgan was named Best Female Athlete and was the only member of her team to win an award as a single person.
Best Female Tennis Player went to Serena Williams while Best WNBA Player was given to the Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart. There are also a number of "Best Moments" on the list, so make sure to check those out along with the other winners and let us know if the deserving players were recognized.
Meanwhile, the red carpet was abuzz with celebrities, including Russell Wilson, Ciara, Dwight Howard, Odell Beckham Jr., Sugar Ray Leonard, Lonzo Ball, Takeoff, Quavo, Usher, Stephon Gilmore, Paul Pierce, and many more.
Here's the full list of winners as provided by PEOPLE:
Best Male Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Best Female Athlete: Alex Morgan, USWNT
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Best Team: U.S. Women’s National Team, soccer
Best Game: Rams defeat Chiefs on Monday Night Football
Best Play: Katelyn Ohashi
Best Viral Sports Moment: Katelyn Ohashi
Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup
Best College Athlete: Zion Williamson, Duke men’s basketball
Best Record-breaking Performance: Saints’ Drew Brees becomes all-time passing leader
Best Esports Moment (Finals): Timothy “oLARRY” Anselimo returns to 2K League after surviving Jacksonville shooting
Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua
Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw and announces his Leukemia is in remission
Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Best NBA Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Best International Men’s Soccer Player: Lionel Messi, Argentina
Best International Women’s Soccer Player: Sam Kerr, Australia
Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer
Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams
Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka
Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson
Best Boxer: Canelo Álvarez
Best Bowler: Norm Duke
Best Jockey: Mike Smith
Best Driver: Kyle Busch, NASCAR
Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier
Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Nyjah Houston, United States, skateboard
Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim, United States, snowboard
Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Allysa Seely
Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mark Barr
Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, L.A. Galaxy
Best NWSL Player: Sam Kerr
