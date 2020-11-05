Los Angeles Lakers champion LeBron James is hoping that by using his platform, he can help solve a heinous crime. There hasn't been much shared about the case in local news reports, but it's being reported that Ericka Weems, sister of Cleveland Cavaliers executive Brandon Weems, was killed inside of her home in Akron, Ohio. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide as Ericka Weems was found with a gunshot wound to her head.

"She had a passion and love for children," Brandon Weems told News 5 Cleveland. "She could get kids to say and do things that even their parents couldn't do." LeBron pleaded with the public to help bring closure to this case.

"AKRON OHIO!! My brother's sister was murdered this past weekend in her home!" James tweeted. "My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y'all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel!"

The Cleveland Cavaliers also sent out a statement regarding Ericka's death. "The entire Cavaliers organization was saddened to learn about the recent tragic death of Brandon Weems' sister Ericka. Our hearts are heavy and full of pain over this senseless act. We express our deepest condolences to Brandon, the entire Weems family, their loved ones, and the Akron community. We will be with Brandon throughout the extremely difficult time and will offer our assistance and resources to help find justice for Ericka."

At this time, it's reported that the police don't have any suspects.

