The investigation is ongoing, but a 24-year-old Baton Rouge rapper has been taken into custody after reportedly being on the run from police. Davyon Bentley, known by the rap moniker Juice Bentley, was arrested on Monday (October 12) in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend, 40-year-old Brenda Mullens, last month. According to a report by WBRZ ABC 2 News, Juice Bentley and Mullens got into an argument at her home before she was shot. The rapper reportedly fled the scene while his girlfriend was rushed to a local hospital where she passed away.

Bentley left Baton Rouge and made his way to Denver, Colorado where he attempted to hide from authorities. The rapper was already in trouble with the law at the time of the shooting, as it's reported that he was "wanted on charges of home invasion, illegal use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and simple criminal damage to property." Prosecutors will add charges of "first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm."

While Juice Bentley is known as a local Baton Rouge rapper, he's reportedly collaborated with fellow Lousiana artist Kevin Gates and has been photographed with a number of other rappers.

[via]