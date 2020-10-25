Hurricane Chris has been indicted on second-degree murder charges for the death of Danzeria Ferris Jr., in Caddo Parish, Louisiana.

Scott Gries / Getty Images

"Investigators were able to secure video footage of the incident that detectives believe showed that Dooley did not act in self-defense," authorities explained in a news release, according to the Shreveport Times.

"The prayers of Mr. Dooley are with the family of the deceased as well as his own family at this time. He is confident that at the end of a thorough and just investigation of this incident, his name will be cleared," Hurricane Chris' attorney said in a statement following his arrest.

Chris was arrested after a shooting that occurred at a Texaco gas station. He argued that the action was taken in self-defense.

“I’m sure you got the news by now. I was involved in a very unfortunate incident on Friday morning, a very unfortunate incident," he said after his arrest. "I wanna thank everybody who’s been praying for the family of the deceased and everybody who’s been praying for my family. After a good, thorough investigation, my name will be cleared. Let God work. Watch God work. God bless. Thank you.”

