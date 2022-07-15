The global phenomenon that occurred following the death of Nipsey Hussle was unlike any other. The rapper and activist was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles in the heart of the neighborhood that he fed into, causing a firestorm of reactions from the public. Following years of delays, the trial against Eric Holder has finally concluded and he was found guilty of murdering Nipsey. Now, the world awaits news of Holder's fate.

Meanwhile, Nipsey's longtime partner Lauren London has surfaced on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcastwhere she spoke at length about her life since losing Nipsey. She detailed wanting to relocate out of Los Angeles because the city is "too heavy for" her at the moment, and elsewhere, she talked about advice she received from Diddy in the wake of Nipsey's death.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

Nipsey's public memorial service filled Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) seats, but it was an event that London admitted she didn't want to attend. She called that time in her life "surreal."

"I didn't even want to get dressed. I was gonna wear sweats," said the actress. However, Diddy made sure he encouraged her to keep going. "Somebody pulled me aside... Puff pulled me aside and was like, 'Look, boo. You have shown everybody what it looks like to hold a man down and to love him. Now, show them what it looks like when it all crumbles. That's your responsibility.'"

"He was like, 'Show up with your head up,'" London continued. And she did just that.

Watch the entirety of her interview with Angie Martinez below.