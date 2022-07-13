Lauren London says living in Los Angeles is weighing “really heavy” on her in the wake of Nipsey Hussle's passing. London discussed the loss of the late rapper and how her family is holding up during a new appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast.

When asked about her late partner's face being in murals all over L.A., London admitted that "it's not easy."

"I want to move all the time, I just know it's not the right time for my family," she said.

She added: "I love L.A. It's tattooed on me. To the death of me, I love L.A., but it's too heavy for me right now."



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

London explained that she'd move to the desert if she could to get away from it all.

Elsewhere in the interview, London discussed Nipsey’s funeral and a conversation she had with Diddy before speaking to everyone in attendance. The service was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on April 12, 2019.

“Somebody pulled me aside,” she said. "Puff, Puff pulled me aside and was like, ‘Look, Boog, you have showed everybody what it looks like to hold a man down and to love him. Now show them what it looks like when it all crumbles. That’s your responsibility.'”

She added: “I just felt like it was surreal. I can honestly say God was carrying me through that cause I didn’t even want to get dressed. I was going to wear sweats.”

London and Hussle began dating in 2013 and share one child together, who was born in 2016. The couple remained together until Hussle's death. Hussle was shot and killed on March 31, 2019. Eric Holder was convicted of first-degree murder in connection to his death, earlier this month.

Check out London's comments on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast below.