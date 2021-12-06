On Sunday, December 5th, ATL actress Lauren London celebrated her 37th birthday, revealing to her followers that she hopes to “journey with less pain and more peace” this year. “Trip 37,” she captioned a series of selfies taken in moody red lighting. “Here’s to more life in real time.”

Thousands of comments wishing the mother of two well on her special day came pouring in, and London reposted countless kind messages from other industry figures. “Happiest birthday big sis,” Kehlani wrote over a picturesque photo of them and their friend. “Keep showing the world what real heart looks like. Everybody love you! @laurenlondon the most beautiful. Inside & out.”





Jada Pinkett Smith shared a sweet photo and video montage of the 37-year-old while author and podcaster Jay Shetty wrote, “Happy Birthday @laurenlondon. So grateful to have you in our lives! You bring so much warmth & joy to everyone every single week! We love you!”

Cassie, Yris Palmer, Yung Miami, Snoh Aalegra, Lala, Lori Harvey, Jackie Long, Malika, Diddy, and Karen Civil also dropped off touching tributes to the I Love You, Beth Cooper star.

@kehlani/Instagram

While she had a lot to thankful for yesterday, the past few years for London have been anything but easy. Back in March of 2019, her partner and the father of her youngest child, Nipsey Hussle, was fatally shot in Los Angeles, leaving her to raise her two children and figure out what life would look like without Nip on her own.

Recently, the late rapper’s other baby mama, Chyna Hussle, did a Q&A on Instagram, during which she shared that she’ll “always” love London, and would care for she and Nipsey’s son as if he were her own – read more about that here.