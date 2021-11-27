Before he and Lauren London got together, Nipsey Hussle spent his time with Chyna Hussle, the mother of his daughter, Emani. The two first met back in 2004, according to Chyna’s latest Instagram Q&A, during which she also addressed her relationship with Lauren.

“How do you feel about Lauren?” one follower asked her on November 26th. “This is the only question I will answer about her. I love her and will always. We have kids that’s brother and sister I will love her son like he is my own, Ermias would want that.” The actress and Nipsey welcomed their child, Kross, back in 2016.

Many of Chyna’s inquiries were about the late Crenshaw rapper. “How did you learn to accept and make peace with losing Nipsey?” someone asked, to which she responded, “I still don’t believe it. I miss him everyday.” The mother of four also revealed that she would want Nip to know she’s “stepping in his shoes and leading the rest of the way,” and that her favourite trip they took as a couple was to New York.

“I’ve received a lot of gifts but my favourite is the memories and our child,” she wrote, shortly after posting that the “Double Up” recording artist was her first love. Following the question session, Chyna penned another message to her followers. “A lot of [people] that doesn’t [know] me always criticized me for things that was made up and tried to make me as a bad person/parent but [never] realized I’m the opposite.”

@chynahussle/Instagram

Emani’s mother continued, “I’ve always been the energy of positive until you rubbed me the wrong way… Moral truth of the story, get to know me [before] you judge me.”

Check out more of Chyna Hussle’s responses below.

