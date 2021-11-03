Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris' Facebook-exclusive talk show Red Table Talk has yielded countless viral moments. Most recently, an episode with Academy Award-winner Gwyneth Paltrow featured an honest conversation between the MCU actress and Jada Pinkett Smith about the challenges of maintaining a healthy sex life in marriage, and shortly after, fans flooded Twitter with Future memes and jokes about Jada and Will Smith's seemingly toxic relationship.

Ironically, the show's next episode has just aired, with its focus being on the importance of boundaries, and the latest celebrities to join the show are Lauren London and popular therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab.

In light of Willow's absence due to her ongoing lifE Tour, Lauren London assumes the role of guest co-host, participating in the discourse about boundaries while Tawwab lays out some of the principles that she wrote about in her New York Times best-selling book Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself.

During the episode, the crew talks about a range of boundaries, from more petty ones like guests coming into someone's house and going into the refrigerator or pantry without permission to more serious ones like touching other people without permission.

Watch the full episode of Red Table Talk below.

