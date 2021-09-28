The summer of the BBL has extended into the fall and Jada Pinkett and Willow Smith are in on the hype.

In a Page Six report, an upcoming episode of Pinkett and Smith's infamous Red Table Talks touches on the subject of butt lifts and, more specifically, Brazilian Butt Lifts aka, the BBL.

"I’m glad we’re here talking about this today, the BBLs, because I was considering getting one," Jada reportedly told her mother and co-host, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Smith, her daughter.

Smith, who said rumors swirled about her backside, considered the procedure, too.

"I considered getting the tiniest little bit," the "transparentsoul" singer said.

Despite neither Pinkett, 50, or Smith, 20, undergoing the procedure, Smith said that she "got in the gym" to get the results she wanted but still "people thought (she) got surgery.”

Amidst candid conversation between a mother and daughter both stuck in the limelight, Banfield-Norris added that unrealistic standards created pressure for women to look a certain way, even it it means achieving that through surgergy.

"You know it’s all about youth, so for somebody like me, the struggle has been extremely real," she said. "Like I’ve had Botox, then you get to the point where how much you’re gonna do, but then it almost becomes addictive."

The BBL conversation has been an interesting one and with the endless cycle of rumors about who-has-undergone-which-procedures-and-who-hasn't, two women like Pinkett and Smith adding their voices and considerations to the operation are sure to maintain the BBL buzz.

