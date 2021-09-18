On her most recent episode of Red Table Talk, host Jada Pinkett Smith sat down with Tiffany Haddish to discuss plenty of important topics, including what the men in their life think of their bald and beautiful heads.

Smith, who shaved her head back in the summer, was questioned by Haddish, who wanted to know how her husband, Will Smith, reacted to such a big change.

Axelle Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

“He loved it,” the mother of two told her friend. “He was like, ‘Stunning!’”

She then went on to explain that shaving her head was a decision she’d been pondering over for a long time. “I was just ready for that kind of expression and release. I’m so glad I did it. It was such a beautiful experience and such a freedom.”

The Girls Trip actress continued, “I feel more connected to myself and to the great diving in a very special way. I was just like, ‘I’m done. I’m just done with the worry. I’m done with the care. I’m just done.’”

Haddish then shared that she came to a similar realization during the pandemic, which prompted her to sport a new ‘do as well.

“During that pandemic time — the beginning of the pandemic, I was reading the Bible more, checking up on the Torah and everything. Everything is talking about ‘know thyself, know thyself.’ And that just kept resonating with me. I’m like, ‘Okay.’ When I hear things, I take it literal.”

By diving into her spiritual side, the comedian decided it was time to get rid of her hair. Shortly after making the chop, she showed her boyfriend, Common, who had a similar reaction to Smith’s husband.

“I called him on FaceTime. He looked. He said, ‘You’re beautiful. You look so beautiful. Oh, look at your face. You’re gorgeous. I can see you. I can see all of you,’” Haddish gushed.

What do you think of both stars’ bold new looks? Share your opinion in the comments.

