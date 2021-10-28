Whenever Jada Pinkett Smith trends on Twitter, it's almost a given that Tupac Shakur will as well.

Pinkett Smith has detailed the story of how she met the late rap legend at the Baltimore School for the Arts countless times, but despite her maintaining that their friendship was always platonic, the internet has thrown his name at her seemingly every time she is in the news.

In a recent episode of Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, the actress sat down with Gwyneth Paltrow and revealed some intimate details about her sex life with husband, Will Smith.

"The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey," Pinkett Smith said. "We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know (what you need), especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, 'Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.' That’s a huge pitfall."

Despite the vulnerability Pinkett Smith showed in the conversation with Paltrow, the internet was not kind. As they did after her "entanglement" with August Alsina was revealed, Twitter bombarded Pinkett Smith with hateful messages about how she continually embarrasses Smith, and invoked Tupac's name in the process.

"Jada really settled for Will after Tupac died and reminds everyone at every opportunity," one Twitter user wrote. "I have a theory that Will Smith killed Tupac and Jada figured it out but can't prove it so she spends every day making him miserable as revenge," added another.

Pinkett Smith shot back with a tweet of her own, assuring that she and Will "NEVER had an issue in the bedroom," but Twitter is relentless and countless messages about Jada and Tupac were strewn all over the timeline.

