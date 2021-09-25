Her fans are reveling in her "Big Energy" single as the track seems to usher in a new season for the rapper. After dropping her "Mulatto" moniker following years of controversy, Big Latto stepped out earlier this year and announced she switched things up. What has followed has been a lottery-centered persona, and on "Big Energy," Latto showed that she has mainstream appeal.

She didn't stray from her explicit bars and sexual overtones, but Latto did show off more of a Pop-ish music video where she showcased her best choreography. While she is ready to evolve as an artist, not everyone is feeling the change.



Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images

On Friday (September 24), Latto addressed her critics on Twitter. "A b*tch rap and y’all beg me to 'switch it up'.. a b*tch show versatility now it’s 'why she singing' 'why she dancing' & I’m 'tryna be like' somebody else." You can't win with everyone.

Elsewhere, she answered fans' questions and revealed that she would love to record a song with Cardi or Doja Cat. Of the latter, Latto revealed that she slid in the Planet Her hitmaker's DMs in hopes of snagging a collaboration. Check it out below.