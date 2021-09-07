Perhaps the Hip-Hop community has Kanye West, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar to thank for it, but the past several weeks have undoubtedly rekindled the competitive spirit in rap. In a recent post, 2020 XXL Freshman Latto reveals that although she has been laying low for a while, she is preparing to come back with a vengeance.

Just as Sha'Carri Richardson recently made it clear that she is choosing violence from now on, Big Latto has also turned to social media in order to let her competitors and fans know that she's about to go full throttle when she starts dropping music again.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"I been laying low perfecting my craft this year," Latto stated in a tweet on Sunday evening, "so when I start this rollout I hope bitches ready."

As she alluded to in her tweet, 2021 has been somewhat of a lowkey year for the steadily rising rapper. In addition to hitting the festival circuit heavy, Latto has only released two solo singles throughout the course of the past eight months. More notably, however, the Atlanta rapper did have a highly publicized name change at the start of the summer, which was documented with the release of her May single "The Biggest."

Now that you've seen her warning, are you ready for Latto to start dropping heat again?