Latto Explains Why She Changed Her Name On "The Biggest"

Latto unpacks her name change with a must-watch music video for "The Biggest."

She's been misunderstood for the last few years as one of the most promising young women in rap so she's making it official. After performing as "Mulatto" to start off her career, achieving serious levels of success as the first solo female rap act to go platinum from her city, Latto has officially changed her name. She unpacks her decision to part ways with the controversial name in her brand new music video for "The Biggest."

Breaking out last year as part of a marquee effort to take over the game, Latto has returned with her hard-hitting single produced by Supah Mario and Akachi. "Tried to turn the negative to a positive, but now I see the big deal/How you choose a name like that in a world where your people getting killed," raps Latto on the song, explaining why it was so important for her to change her stage moniker.

In the video, Latto speaks out at a press conference and rewinds to some of the biggest highlights in her career, including her first billboard in Times Square, her first gold plaque, and more.

Watch the video above and let us know what you think in the comments.