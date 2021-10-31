Latto isn‘t hesitating to step on necks this Halloween season. Yesterday, the 22-year-old debuted her first costume of the weekend – a tribute to Mariah Carey – and today, she dropped off another iconic homage, this time to legendary model Naomi Campbell.

In a photo posted to her Instagram page, the “Muwop” rapper can be seen scantily clad, wearing a thong, a barely-there bra, a fur around her arms, and a head warmer while holding up a vintage telephone. The picture is meant to channel the energy of Campbell on the cover of Playboy from December of 1999, wearing a nearly identical outfit.

The original magazine cover has headlines like “Naomi Campbell Incredibly Nude,” “The Search For Playmate 2000: Did We Find Her?,” and “City Girls Oral Sex, Wild Talk: They Are Hot And They Are Out There.” Latto kept much of the original text, only subbing out the model’s name for her own, and switching the background colour from bright green to a more subtle blue shade.

“Pretty mama,” DaniLeigh commented. “Ohhhhhhh they said what now??????? Lemme find out this turning out to a Lattoween series,” an excited fan account wrote, praising the rapper for slaying 2/2 of her Halloween looks.

It’s safe to say that our industry icons understood the assignment when it came to Halloween this year. Lizzo has been receiving praise from all over Twitter for her comedic portrayal of Baby Yoda, and Chloe Bailey has fans thirsting over her sexy take on Angelina Jolie’s character in the 2004 animated film, Shark Tale.

Which of Latto’s Halloween looks is your favourite? Let us know below.