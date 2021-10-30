We’ve seen plenty of intriguing Halloween costumes so far, but nothing has been more iconic than Lizzo’s portrayal of Baby Yoda from Disney’s The Mandalorian. The 33-year-old covered herself in green and donned some giant ears and a blonde wig before performing some of her biggest hits at a Spotify party in California last night.

The singer has been showing off plenty of snapshots of the unique and hilarious look via Twitter today. “A representative from Grogu’s publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night: Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. [In] fact, these events never happened *jedi hand wave*” she wrote above one photo dump.

In other retweets, the Detroit-born star can be seen singing her track “Truth Hurts,” and rapping Cardi B’s verse from their recent collaboration on “Rumors.” “Uhoh… Grogu gotta scrub the internet of Grogu party last night,” Lizzo joked in another tweet.

The singer’s fans have been absolutely loving her costume, showering her with plenty of praise across social media. “Yoooo! The way you were moving and walking too! I see you understood the assignment,” one reply reads. “Teach me your ways, Master Lizzo,” another fan said.

It’s unclear if the “Juice” artist has plans to step out again tonight, but if so, it’ll hard to come up with a costume more inventive and memorable than last nights.

See more Halloween pictures from Lizzo’s Instagram below.