Everybody's gotta start somewhere... Atlanta-based rapper Latto has been having the strongest stretch of her career thus far, recently heading out on tour with Saucy Santana, Kali, and others to promote her upcoming new album, 777. The tour has seen Latto sell out various smaller venues across the country and as videos of her performance are being shared on social media, critics are speaking out about the size of her stage, attempting to shame the rapper.

"That lil ass stage," commented one person on Twitter. "Im crying this small ass stage and had the nerve to have some props," said somebody else.

Latto is no stranger to controversy and she has addressed the haters, tweeting back that she's consistently selling thousands of hard tickets to her own show, which is something she has a very valid right to be proud of.

"Everybody start somewhere. I’m still selling out 1-3k capacity venues on my first tour," said Latto. "Doing a hour long set w amazing breath control & choreo. I came a long way. I counteract everything y’all say too btw. Watch the next tour."

She continued, "Y’all be impressed by festival stages with tens of thousands of ppl that came to see 100 artists. These 1-3k ppl coming to see ME. Most new artists scared to do it cause they can’t sell hard tickets cause the internet hype don’t transfer over in real life."

One person came to Latto's defense and pointed out that in 2017, Playboi Carti, Gunna, and Young Nudy were performing on the exact same stage that people are clowning Latto for. "Nobody was calling it little [then]. Stop the bullsh*t," they said.

Latto has one of the biggest songs in the country right now with "Big Energy," and her new single "Wheelie" with 21 Savage continues to pick up steam. Check out her response to the criticism below and let us know what you think in the comments.