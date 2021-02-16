There was a time when the new romance on the block was rumored to involve Future and Larsa Pippen. The wife to basketball legend Scottie Pippen's alleged romance with the rapper was an unlikely match and it didn't take long for the internet to run wild with speculation about their relationship. It was a short-lived pairing that has caused a headache for Larsa because she's repeatedly cleared the air, or at least attempted to, about what really went on with Future.



"People made more of it than it was. It was never like..." Larsa told Jason Lee's Hollywood Unlocked, before she was reminded that Future mentioned her in one of his songs. "That was stupid of him 'cause it was not that. He was delusional. It was not that. It was never that. It was like, I was really sad, I was in a point in my life when I was really sad. I was dealing with do I move on, do I not, are my kids going to be okay? It was a lot of guilt that I felt and he was the guy that was there to see me go through it and he was the guy that I would talk to when I was kinda like, dealing with things. He gave me confidence when I was feeling in a dark place."

"He served a purpose. Did I want to spend the rest of my life with him? I don't think so," she continued. "People serve a purpose in your life. It doesn't have to be your forever. Everyone has a time and a reason for being in your life... It was never that serious. It was not like people think it was."

Larsa added that Future "wanted to ride the wave" at the time to "get some controversy." Lee told the basketball wife that she's truly looking for love while the men she links up with want to use her name for fame. "I will say I never realized there's a lot of guys that date you for clout until I moved to L.A.," she said. Larsa then took the time to answer questions about other men she's been rumored to be involved with, denying that she had romances with them.

After the clip of her interview was posted to Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram page, Larsa hopped in the comments to clarify one of her statements. "I didn’t mean he was delusional, I meant that lyric was because it wasn’t like that. I’ve never said anything negative about him. I’m done talking about my past." Watch the clip of Larsa Pippen's interview below.