There's a war of words going on between Larsa Pippen and Montana Yao. The 46-year-old estranged wife of Scottie Pippen has been relatively quiet about her budding relationship with 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves star Malik Beasley, but as their romance has been placed under the microscope, Larsa has come forward to deny gossip reports. Both Larsa and Malik are still married to their respective partners, causing the basketball wife to be labeled as a homewrecker. Yet, she claims that isn't the case.

Larsa explained on Twitter that "Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that's a fact." She added, "I’ve been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I’ve been linked to a few guys my entire life so don’t sit here and paint a picture of me that isn’t true." However, Malik's wife Montana responded with claims that Larsa wasn't telling the truth and issued a threat to the former reality star.

"This is 100% false," wrote Yao. "Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already." Meanwhile, Malik and Larsa continue to openly flirt on social media. Check out the tweets below.