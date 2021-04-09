Lakeyah Releases New Mixtape "In Due Time" Featuring Gucci Mane & Yung Bleu

Quality Control has an amazing track record with regards to building buzzing artists into the superstars of tomorrow. We've seen the label turn Migos into one of the biggest groups in the world. Lil Baby became one of rap's most in-demand voices with the help of Coach K and P. Of course, Lil Yachty and City Girls also utilized the QC blueprint to do damage in the music business. Lakeyah is the next artist to blow from Quality Control, dropping her pressure-filled new mixtape In Due Time this week.

Recently starring in our new Rise & Grind editorial series, the buzzing rapper has been putting in some crazy work as of late, releasing video after video as she continues to prove why she's next up. The Milwaukee native makes it look easy on her new twelve-track full-length, which features the likes of Gucci Mane and Yung Bleu. She shines over production highlighted by Hitmaka, OG Parker, Heavy, and more.

Listen to Lakeyah's brand new mixtape below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Tracklist:

1. Freestyle

2. Pressure

3. Easy

4. Look At Me

5. Poppin (feat. Gucci Mane)

6. Too Much

7. Perfect (feat. Yung Bleu)

8. Young and Ratchet

9. Dirty World

10. From the Bottom

11. XO

12. That's Real