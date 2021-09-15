Lakeyah Drops "5500 Degrees KeyMix" Ahead Of DJ Drama Mixtape Release

Lakeyah recently announced her third project, a DJ Drama-hosted mixtape that's set to release on September 24. This follows the release of her debut album Time's Up and subsequent mixtape In Due Time. The Milwaukee rapper has clearly been busy — her last project is only five months old. A new face in the rap scene, Lakeyah was included on XXL's 2021 Freshmen Class, a list of up and coming rappers that has famously featured artists like Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper, and Megan Thee Stallion in the past.

Ahead of the release of her very Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Lakeyah dropped her latest "550 Degrees Keymix," a remix to Louisville rapper EST Gee's "5500 Degrees." Following her rapid ascent to fame after going viral with her first freestyle over the song "We Paid" by 42 Dugg and Lil Baby, the rapper hopes to ride this momentum for her upcoming mixtape.

Check the song out below, and let us know what you think of Lakeyah. Is she next up from Quality Control?

Quotable Lyrics

Pull up with the stars

My new zodiac the dollar sign

Can't be f*cked with

I'm 'bout to drop it

I'mma give these hoes a reason to hate me