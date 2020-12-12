QC's Lakeyah Unleashes "Time's Up"

Quality Control has become quite the powerhouse for talent. Though we're still waiting on Migos next project, it's fairly evident that Pee and Coach K have continued to bring on new talent to the roster as Lil Baby and City Girls hold things down. Lakeyah's been one to keep an eye out for a minute. The QC signee has showcased her talent on numerous occasions but she's kept the anticipation high for her Quality Control debut. This weekend, she unveiled Time's Up in its entirety. Stacked with a strong 10 songs, Lakeyah makes a strong case as to why she's the one to look out for. She enlists the likes of 42 Dugg and City Girls as well as Inayah for guest appearances.

Press play on Time's Up below.