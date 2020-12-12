mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

QC's Lakeyah Unleashes "Time's Up"

Aron A.
December 12, 2020 10:52
107 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Time's Up
Lakeyah

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Milwaukee rapper enlists 42 Dugg, City Girls, and more for her new project.


Quality Control has become quite the powerhouse for talent. Though we're still waiting on Migos next project, it's fairly evident that Pee and Coach K have continued to bring on new talent to the roster as Lil Baby and City Girls hold things down. Lakeyah's been one to keep an eye out for a minute. The QC signee has showcased her talent on numerous occasions but she's kept the anticipation high for her Quality Control debut. This weekend, she unveiled Time's Up in its entirety. Stacked with a strong 10 songs, Lakeyah makes a strong case as to why she's the one to look out for. She enlists the likes of 42 Dugg and City Girls as well as Inayah for guest appearances.

Press play on Time's Up below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES QC's Lakeyah Unleashes "Time's Up"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject