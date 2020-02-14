While Lakeith Stanfield has slowly become an on-screen go-to guy in recent years, the 28-year-old San Bernardino-bred actor has revealed that Atlanta is his all-time favorite work environment. The actor/aspiring musician's Hollywood takeover has been one of the most awe-inspiring events to witness as he starred alongside Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems (2019), and had pivotal roles in films like Knives Out (2019), Get Out (2017), and more. Now, in promotion of his latest project, The Photograph (2020), starring himself and Issa Rae, he stopped by Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning to discuss a wide array of topics including his favorite sets he's worked on thus far in his blossoming career.

Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez berated the upcoming movie star with questions in regards to his rise to prominence on the silver screen, his issues with media accountability, starring in the upcoming Fred Hampton film, meeting the infamous Teddy Perkins, Donald Glover's impact on the culture, and more. Around the 6:05 mark of the interview, the Ebro clique got introspective with the multifaceted actor asking him about his thoughts on the musician turned scriptwriter, Donald Glover, stating:

"I think there are many, many, many people who are genius but some people that are allowed to tap into it or know how to tap into it, and some people who don't. And some people allow themselves the space to tap into it. He's just tapped into it. And once you tap into it, you gotta stay the course and realize that your genius is going to cause things to shake up and people ain't gonna understand you. But you just gotta keep walking the line and that's what he’s done... his genius ain't no surprise to me."

At the 7-minute mark, Lakeith revealed that Atlanta was his favorite work environment to date exclaiming:

"Atlanta's my favorite set to work on. Everyone there feels like family. It's a bit of a coveted situation where we are all sort of in one thought, walking together, and we don't really let outside things come in and break up and shake up what we're doing. And we believe in it and we feel like we're doing something new and trailblazing. So, I love being there. It's a gift and an honor for me."

With Lakeith Stanfield providing the masses with its latest blockbuster black love film in The Photograph, in theaters tomorrow on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), the possibilities are endless for the well-rounded thespian. Who knows, he could become DC Universe's newest arch-nemesis. Check out Lakeith Stanfield's full interview on the Ebro in the Morning show in the video provided below.