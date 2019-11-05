While we patiently wait for season four of Insecure Issa Rae has dropped off a new trailer for a project she's been working on on the side that sees her and Get Out actor LaKeith Stanfield starring as lovers who can't decide if they should be together.



The Photograph follows Mae (Issa Rae) who receives letters from her deceased mother that detail stories about her life and love life with her father. A photographer (played by LaKeith) who's writing a story on Mae's mother's life approaches Mae to interview her on her mother's legacy and opinions on love. By no surprise, the two begin a relationship but things don't run as smoothly since Mae questions if she can really be loved.

"My mother wasn't very good at love and what if I'm just like her," Mae says in the trailer. "How are you supposed to know if you want to spend forever with someone?"

The film hits theaters on February 14th, 2020 A.K.A. Valentine's Day. "I just never imagined playing this type of role — being the lead and the object of affection," Issa said of the film. "I can’t describe it any other way. It’s like little girl me dreaming to play these roles, and now and I get to play alongside someone like LaKeith, who’s also incredible."