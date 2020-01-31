Lakeith Stanfield has blossomed into one of Hollywood's premier and most sought-after talents over the past half-decade. His lead performance in the "Teddy Perkins" episode of Atlanta was an unforgettable experience and he proved he has the ability to carry an entire film with his performance in Sorry To Bother You (2018). Now, with some major film credits under his belt in the form of Uncut Gems, The Knives Out, and The Photograph, the actor/rapper believes that he has the acting chops to embody Batman's archnemesis, The Joker.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

During a recent sit down with late-night television legend, Jimmy Kimmel, in promotion of his upcoming film, The Photograph, starring Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield spoke on his experience of ditching acting school for modeling school, his experience working with Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett on their film Uncut Gems, love, and more. However, things got really interesting when he revealed that we would be interested in playing his own version of the Joker after praising Joaquin Phoenix's performance in, Joker (2019).

When asked about showing up to the premiere of Joker dressed as the DC Comic villain, the Atlanta actor had this to say:

"I just like dressing up and I also love the Joker, so there you go. You got both things."

Kimmel then asked if Stanfield would be up for the challenge to play the popular villain stating:

"I'd love to play the Joker. That'd be beautiful." Stanfield continued revealing he makes his home movies proclaiming, "That makes me go 'Wait till they see me do it.' Also, I make my own Joker movies at home with my own personal camera. All you gotta do is dress up and make your own. Why not? I still had the makeup on so I was like, 'Let me just keep going with it.'"

As a creative introvert, Lakeith Stanfield is one of the greatest runs in recent entertainment history. Check out Lakeith's interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below and check out The Photograph starring Lakeith Stanfield and Issa Rae in theaters this Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.