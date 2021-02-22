LaKeith Stanfield is one of the most talented actors alive, shining in his Judas and the Black Messiah role and delivering stand-out appearances in Knives Out, Sorry To Bother You, Get Out, and other films. However, on social media, his presence can be a little confusing at times. The 29-year-old actor is known to act out on a few different apps, going viral for his participating in a "moan room" on Clubhouse and for his alarming posts on Instagram, taking shots out of pill bottles last summer.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

His latest activity is concerning fans after the actor came for Charlamagne Tha God, who shaded him during his recent interview with Daniel Kaluuya on The Breakfast Club. "Hoes. This is what hoes do," said LaKeith on Instagram, captioning the video where Charlamagne says that he was "born" to play an informant in Judas and the Black Messiah. "Get sonned by reality. Get off me bro u a lame. Daniel ain't an idiot. Leave me be dog and find somebody else @cthagod." He followed up his response to the radio host with a video, dancing with a handgun and pointing it at a picture of Charlamagne.

In the clip, LaKeith Stanfield dances in the mirror and pulls a gun out of his pocket. He goes on to throw up a middle finger at William O'Neal, an FBI informant who played a role in the assassination of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton. Then, he dances with a mannequin before pointing his gun at a picture of Charlamagne Tha God on his computer screen, pretending to pull the trigger.

The video was posted on TikTok, but it has since been removed.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

People have been speaking about the clip on social media, wondering what prompted LaKeith to act out in such a manner. Do you think he's taking this too far?