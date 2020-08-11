Lakeith Stanfield, star of Get Out, Sorry To Bother You, Knives Out, Uncut Gems, and more, shared several alarming messages on social media last night, scaring his fans when he posted videos of himself drinking liquor out of a pill bottle.

Deleting all of his posts shortly after they were uploaded, Lakeith said: "I like to be by myself because I can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care." In the video, he filled what appears to be an empty pill bottle with alcohol and drinks it.

The first post was alarming enough but he went on and posted a couple of others.

"Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy," wrote the talented actor, highlighting the name on the pill bottle. "Bottoms up," he wrote on a clear photo of him holding the pill bottle, ready to take a shot.

The media content in these, as well as their captions, have a suicidal tone, which had thousands of Lakeith's fans worried about his safety. They sent messages upon messages before the actor told everyone that he's doing just fine.

"I'm ok everyone," he wrote on Instagram. "I appreciate everyone checking in on me but I'm good. I'm not harming myself. Much love."

Keep Lakeith in your mind today.

