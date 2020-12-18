Clubhouse really has the potential to be an amazing networking tool for music executives, artists, and others. It has created a direct line between people who wouldn't have necessarily been connected, and has even presented opportunities for artists to get noticed by record label show-runners and A&R executives. However, it's also proven to be a pretty weird place, especially at night.

Home to a number of celebrities, including 21 Savage, Meek Mill, The Game, Kash Doll, and plenty of others, Clubhouse has been popping off in recent months as the latest and hottest new social media platform. While many of the rooms are insightful and present learning opportunities for budding executives to soak up game on the music industry, other rooms are filled with complete and utter nonsense. For example, there have been some rooms in the last week where people, including some influential figures in entertainment, are simply moaning into their phones for money.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images

LaKeith Stanfield has become a huge topic on Twitter after he participated in one of the moaning rooms, which was offering $300 to the person who had the best moans. It's unclear if he ended up winning, but he definitely shook up the internet after his moans were screen-recorded and uploaded onto other platforms.

Still, LaKeith appears to be such a care-free guy that he's probably laughing at all of this. He might be a little more careful before getting into the next moaning room though.

Would you moan on Clubhouse for $300? Listen to LaKeith moaning here, if that's your thing.