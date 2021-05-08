Lakeith Stanfield has apologized after appearing to moderate a Clubhouse discussion about Nation of Islam founder Louis Farrakhan, which took an extremely anti-Semitic turn.

“Some of the things that were said were worse than things that I’ve read or heard about neo-Nazis saying," one user from the chat room told The Daily Beast.



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The following day, Stanfield joined a room with a panel of Jewish moderators who spoke on the anti-Semitism from the prior event.

Stanfield released a statement apologizing for the incident on Instagram.

“Yesterday I entered an online chat room on Clubhouse about the teachings of [Louis Farrakhan. When the room’s participants noticed me, I was quickly made a moderator of this room,” Stanfield said in the post.

He continued:

At some point during the dialogue the discussion took a very negative turn when several users made abhorrent anti-Semitic statements and at that point, I should have either shut down the discussion or removed myself from it entirely. I condemn hate speech and discriminatory views of every kind. I unconditionally apologize for what went on in that chat room, and for allowing my presence there to give a platform to hate speech. I am not an anti-Semite nor do I condone any of the beliefs discussed in that chat room.

