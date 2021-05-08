The hype surrounding Clubhouse has dissipated, but the app is still thriving. There has been a considerable drop in conversations regarding the impact and influence of Clubhouse, however, celebrities and artists have continued to utilize the platform to host and participate in discussions. Oscar-nominated actor Lakeith Stanfield is one who has regularly made appearances in Clubhouse rooms, and according to TMZ, he's facing a new set of accusations.

The outlet states that there was a chatroom titled "Did Min. Farrakhan Tarnish His Legacy by Being Antisemitic?" before its moderator closed it out. A second room called "Someone Ended the Room About Farrakhan" popped up, and the actor was reportedly listed as a moderator. Someone who was in the room reportedly said the conversation was "worse than things that I’ve read or heard about neo-Nazis saying."



Charley Gallay / Stringer / Getty Images

The Daily Beast reports that a Jewish woman did speak up and asked Stanfield why he chose not to address the hate speech, and he allegedly responded by saying that he didn't want to confront the issue. “He told her, ‘This is probably an emotional kind of room for you, tensions are running high, and I understand this is a very heated room.' Then he just kind of danced around it not really saying anything.”

The following day, Stanfield reportedly joined a room with a panel of Jewish moderators who spoke about the previous day's encounter. The actor admitted that he didn't do enough in curving the anti-Semitic conversation.

If the actor chooses to moderate a room in the future, he reportedly said he will pay "attention to what is actually being discussed and determine if that’s a discussion that you really want to get into," further admitting that he isn't that knowledgeable about "the origins of Judaism in Jewishness."

"I've been in a couple rooms where a lot of sh*t has been discussed and talked about, very heightened emotional states. It’s been very enlightening and interesting to me," TMZ reports the actor said. Do you think he should have spoken up?

